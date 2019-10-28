VIDEO: Nashville star Kip Moore is back in the Cowichan Valley Oct. 31

You know the songs, come out and sing them with him at his Duncan show

Country rocker Kip Moore comes to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, Oct. 31.

So, if you missed him at Sunfest in Lake Cowichan in August, or were so thrilled by his super show that you’re eager for more, here’s a chance for you to enjoy such songs as ‘Something ‘Bout a Truck’ and ‘Beer Money’.

Moore, is bringing his acoustic tour to Duncan as part of a three-stop tour on Vancouver Island, arranged to thank his Island fans for the great time he had at Laketown Ranch with them.

According to his website, Moore often lies awake in bed at night as melodies and lyrics swirl through his head. It grounds him. Most importantly, for a man prone to bouts of self-doubt, it reassures Moore that his path is a righteous one.

“I have a complete sense of calm right now,” the singer-songwriter says. “During this whole journey, as down as I’ve gotten at times, I’ve done this thing my way. I don’t have any regrets. I’m always looking ahead.”

The journey Moore speaks to is a monumental one: from that of a struggling Nashville musician to a massive country superstar.

Now Moore is touring Slowheart, the country star’s evocative and profound third album. The culmination of an ever-evolving talent’s process of self-discovery, the LP is a warm and honest embrace of Moore’s rugged rock roots and a showcase for his innate poetic prowess.

“This album is growing into where I am now,” Moore says of a vivid album that bleeds with lyrical raw emotion and rings true with sonic warmth. “I’m never going to be one of those artists that’s trying to stay relevant. I’m going to grow as my music grows. I’m going to grow as a human being.”

The singer says he’s immensely proud, not only of his career, his album and his never-compromising attitude, but of the trust and dedication he’s fostered in his audience.

“There was a huge undercurrent of fan support that’s been building for the last couple years,” Moore says of his beginning to sell out massive theatres across the country during the Wild Ones tour and, in the process, tripling the size of his audience, many of whom chant every word he sings right back at him.

Visit the Cowichan Ticket Centre, call 250-748-7529 or go online to cowichanpac.ca to book your seats.