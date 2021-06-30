VIDEO: Musicians, singers release video on Canada Day with ‘beautiful’ clips of Chilliwack

The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and Chorus (CSO), along with Belle Voci vocal ensemble, have created an O Canada video which will be released on YouTube at noon on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (YouTube)

A group of local musicians and singers are releasing a special video on Canada Day featuring footage of Chilliwack in all its glory.

The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and Chorus (CSO), along with Belle Voci vocal ensemble, have created an O Canada video which will be released on YouTube at noon on Thursday, July 1.

The video showcases some “beautiful clips of our gorgeous Chilliwack,” said Paula DeWit, CSO music director.

People are invited to join them at 12 p.m. on Canada Day for the video premiere. Folks can set a reminder before that time (by clicking that link) to be one of the first to watch the video.

Their rendition of O Canada is arranged by B.C. composer Michael Conway Baker and the video was mixed and mastered by Paula DeWit Music Group.

