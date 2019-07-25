VIDEO: Music lovers enjoy a ‘Blisk-ful’ afternoon at 39 Days Intercultural celebration

Four talented females from Toronto get the crowd up and dancing at Charles Hoey Park

Sweet Slavic sounds waft from the stage at Intercultural Day July 14 when Blisk perform for the crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

One of the featured acts during Intercultural Day at the 39 Days of July festival in Duncan on Sunday, July 14 was Blisk.

They’re a lively four-piece, all-woman group from Toronto that presents Slavic and Balkan music of all kinds.

They sing, provide all sorts of percussion in hypnotic eastern European rhythms using drums and other instruments, plus an accordion, and they dance.

And you dance with them. One singer came down onto the grass in front of the Buckerfield’s stage and, while her band mates sang and drummed, encouraged members of the crowd to learn some simple dances with her.

Quite a few people of all ages enthusiastically hurried to join her, dancing in circles in the afternoon sun, which was warm enough to suggest they were in a Bulgarian seaside village.