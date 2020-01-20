Video: Monster Truck Chaos takes over Prospera Place in Kelowna

Performing at the shows were Rockstar, Identity Theft, California Kid, Spitfire and Skeletor

Identity Theft soars through the air at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Ten thousand pound, car-crushing, four-wheeled machines roared around Prospera Place in Kelowna over Jan. 18 and 19.

The Monster Truck Chaos brought some of the biggest names in the monster truck world to Kelowna, including Rockstar, Identity Theft, California Kid, Spitfire and Skeletor.

Freestyle Motocross racing events and trick shows were also in attendance to add some extra kick to the event.

Prospera Place’s event manager Sophie Bombara said the event sold out at around 4,000 tickets.

“It’s been a great crowd. All the seats were full and we’ve even had people standing.”

“The highlight is there have been a lot of really excited kids. We have an awesome merch stand as well, so a bunch of kids have bought monster trucks and are just really excited and left really happy yesterday.”

Here are some highlights from the event:

Freestyle Motorcross is now underway at Prospera Place in Kelowna as part of the Monster Truck Chaos. pic.twitter.com/38g0S8YL5m — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) January 20, 2020

California Kid wins the first race at the Monster Truck showdown at Prospera Place in #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/a3B9Z4I2Oy — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) January 19, 2020

Santa Cruz California’s California Kid is crowned the champion of Monster Truck racing competition at Prospera Place in #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/9qqeMk50AD — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) January 19, 2020

