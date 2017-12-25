VIDEO: Modern take on nativity story draws large crowd to Shawnigan Lake

Shawnigan Alliance Church's outdoor nativity addresses the idea of being too busy to see miracles

Gabriel tells Joseph he must take his family to Egypt to escape. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

‘Oh, I love a rainy night’. Not.

The organizers of the Shawnigan Alliance Church nativity play must have been looking up at the sky all day Saturday, Dec. 16, hoping the rain would hold off for their outdoor event that evening.

No such luck. A downpour started right in time for the first show, at 6 p.m. and continued right through it. But, the spirits of the audience were undampened and members of the large crowd simply huddled under umbrellas and blankets and proceeded to enjoy the show.

The presentations from this congregation usually take a modern angle on the birth of Jesus, and this year’s play was no exception.

It started with a group of angels manning a busy call centre at Heaven 9-1-1, and the evening just got better from there.

There were jokes, miracles, dancing, and yes, animals, but the message that those with a simple, open heart will be more likely to take note of the nativity than the self-important, who become distracted by their busy lives, was still plain to all.

