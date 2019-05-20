Super bluesman Michael Jerome Browne plays his mandolin for the audience at the Blues Festival at the Duncan Showroom on Sunday, May 11. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

VIDEO: Michael Jerome Browne presents many shades of blue

With different instruments ranged all round him, the blues master had many tales to tell

Music lovers got up close and personal with the blues Sunday, May 11 as Michael Jerome Browne took the stage at the Duncan Showroom.

Traveling from Appalachia to Chicago, from Mississippi John Hurt to Randy Newman, he used his music to take everyone on a splendid journey, stopping every now and then, like a tour guide, to explain where the magic bus was going.

And it wasn’t even always the same bus! Sometimes, he played a six string guitar, sometimes a 12 string, sometimes a mandolin, sometimes even a gourd banjo. The blues has been everywhere, man, and Browne’s experience in the genre seamlessly opened every door.

