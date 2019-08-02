VIDEO: Maren Morris, Kip Moore headline Saturday and Sunday at Sunfest 2019

Get those tickets and get ready to enjoy some super performances on the huge Main Stage

Maren Morris is riding high, with No. 1 on the Billboard country chart this week, just in time for her appearance Saturday night at Sunfest. (Submitted)

Sunfest Country Music Festival will be roaring by Aug. 3.

Following a Friday evening featuring Terri Clark and Jason Aldean, Saturday’s main events see Mitchell Tenpenny and Maren Morris light up the biggest stage in western Canada.

The next night, it’s Michael Ray, and finally, to wind up Sunfest 2019, it’s Kip Moore on the mainstage.

Stunning Maren Morris is riding a wave of success right now.

Billboard announced Tuesday that Morris had achieved the first country airplay No. 1 by a female in over a year with her song, ‘Girl’.

It’s her third No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

She’s quoted on Billboard, saying, “I am so proud that ‘Girl’ is my third Billboard No. 1. The title of the song alone feels like poetic justice breaking this year-and-a-half streak of a woman not having a No. 1 on [Country Airplay], so I hope we never see that dry spell again.”

It sounds to us like she’ll be hitting Sunfest at just the right time.

Country-rocker Kip Moore has been touring extensively this year, mixing big shows with acoustic performances that bring him closer to his audience.

He’ll have lots of scope on the big Main Stage at Laketown Ranch.

The music starts on The Flats stage with Don Wilkie warming up the morning at 10:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Lauren Spencer-Smith and Sunfester faves Rollin’ Trainwreck follow on both days at 3 p.m.

The 7:30 p.m. show at The Flats features Danielle Ryan at 6 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. while on Sunday, that stage will showcase Kendra Kay in those time slots.

Both Saturday and Sunday will wind up at The Flats with the Dave Hartney Band hitting the stage at 11:40 p.m.

Latest of all is the Backwoods Stage, which sees DJ Devlin kick it off at midnight on Saturday, Aug. 3, and Jaxon Hawks appearing at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 4.

