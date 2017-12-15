Photo from www.mooncoinproductions.com.

VIDEO: Magic of ABBA comes to Fort Langley

Chief Sepass Theatre hosts tribute show by Abra Cadabra Feb. 15

A tribute to Swedish super group ABBA is coming to Fort Langley in February.

Abra Cadabra, a tribute to the music and magic of ABBA, takes the stage at the Chief Sepass Theatre Feb. 15.

For more than 15 years, Vancouver’s Abra Cadabra has brought timeless and uplifting music of Abba to audiences around the world.

Rather than impersonate the original members of the band, Abra Cadabra recreates and celebrates songs like Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen with powerful vocals, outstanding musicians, dancers, costumes and stories.

Tickets are $45 (plus facility fees and service charges), available at all Ticketmaster locations. Call 1-855-955-5000 or visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m.

