It's easy to entertain when you're an Addams

Lucas (Stephen Finch) talks about his love for Wednesday while, above, some of the ghostly Addams ancestors dance a bunny hop.

Love creeps in everywhere in The Addams Family: The Musical, presented by Cowichan Secondary School’s performing arts students.

<iframe src="https:

They sang, they danced. The production was just a fun night out, with everyone stepping up to the plate to make sure the grads involved got a great send off in their final year of high school.