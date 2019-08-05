VIDEO: Lefevre family paddles to big win at Ucluelet build-your-own-boat race

Koen, Orion, Jason and Savannah Lefevre victoriously lifted their Unsinkables 2 vessel together after winning Ucluelet’s NAIL, SAIL, BAIL event. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Ucluelet’s Lefevre family took top honours at the Ukee Days Nail Sail Bail boat race as brothers Orion and Koen shot out to an early lead before handing their Team Unsinkables2 vessel over to sister Savannah and dad Jason who steadily paddled the ship to victory at the July 28 event.

The event sees teams of four nailing their wooden chariot together at the Ukee Days fairgrounds before attempting to paddle it around the Pat Leslie Memorial Boat Launch two at a time without bailing.

This was the second championship in a row for young Koen Lefevre who earned gold with Team Cow Plow in 2018.

