VIDEO: Learn all you probably need to know in ‘God Is a Scottish Drag Queen III’

Comic actor Mike Delamont brings the third installment of his hilarious show to Duncan

Mike Dalamont is back in the Cowichan Valley with his hilarious show. (Submitted)

Mike Delamont is back at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, with his hilarious show, God Is a Scottish Drag Queen III, on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Victoria-based actor is a multi award-winning comic monologuist, and you’ll laugh yourself silly as he presents the latest chapter of God is a Scottish Drag Queen.

This edition features Delamont, playing God, the world’s most famous deity in a dress, clearing a few things up with the people she created.

A good-humoured, big-boned girl, Delamont’s God towers on stage at over six feet tall. Barefoot and decked out in a floral dress and pearls, she goes straight for the jugular.

“I gave you tools that you don’t use. For instance, not one of you knows how to interpret modern dance!” she’ll say, for instance.

This all new installment is sure to have you in gut-splitting laughter as Delamont’s portrayal of God lets off a bit of steam when it comes to what humans have been doing, or not doing.

No one is off the hook.

As with the previous two installments, God, dressed in a floral power suit, skewers everything from Evangelicals to Moses.

So, why is he the Skirt from the Sky? The idea of a dress for the deity seemed just right.

“When I went to Value Village to see what I could find, this floral two-piece was there. I liked it right away. Now I have a second suit, more of a mauve plaid that was made just for me. My wife likes to point out that my new power suit cost three times more than her wedding dress,” Delamont explained in an interview with After the House Lights.

One of the many questions Mike has been asked, is why the woman’s suit?

In an interview with the Edmonton Journal, Delamont answers another key query.

“Question: How is part three different from parts one and two? What is the overarching story arc between the three shows?

“Answer: In part one, I thought I was answering all the big questions that people had ever wanted to ask God. Turns out I wasn’t even close, so in part two I asked people online what else they wanted to know, and answered the top seven questions. In part three, I answer all of the strange questions that I have been asked by folks over the past few years. The story through all three is spending an hour with God. Part three we get to discuss the craziness of religion, people and the world.”

Tickets to this show are $32 each. Get them through the cowichanpac.ca website.