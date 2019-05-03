VIDEO: Langley’s Me and Mae signs to Detroit label ahead of hometown concert

Front man Shawn Meehan of Walnut Grove is excited about the band's future

A lot happening for Langley-based Me and Mae, as they prepare for a hometown concert on May 9 and release of their newest single May 21. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Me and Mae know how to have a good time, judging by the video for the band’s latest song.

In the clip for Where the Good Times Roll, the Langley-based country-rock combo is shown performing as money is thrown around following a winning game of cards.

Since the three-minute video was posted to Youtube, it has garnered some significant attention, said Walnut Grove’s Shawn Meehan, who noted his band just signed with a U.S. record-label out of Detroit.

“Things are going great… Blessed to be surrounded by a great team. Solid band mates, a great manager and friend Clyde Hill who’s been behind this band from the beginning and now a new label from the U.S.,” he shared with the Langley Advance Times.

“I’m excited about the new songs, new record label signing, and a few new band members to bring the live show to a whole new level,” Meehan added.

READ MORE ABOUT MEEHAN: Pivotal moment pending for Langley musician

As for their new single, it goes out to Canadian Country Radio on May 21, but they released the video in mid-March, and in the first month had more than 25,000 views and another 10,000 spins on Spotify.

“We are very excited about these numbers, because it shows that we are starting to build a serious fan base,” said frontman Meehan, who’s band includes Rob Begg, Braden Williams, and Rod Senft.

READ RELATED: Langley song release helps others escape abusive situations

“Its nice to see some of the hard work starting to pay off,” Meehan added.

“It can be tough keeping moral up when being in a developing band. You have to pay a lot of dues, do stuff that most people aren’t willing to do. In the low moments, I would read a quote I found online: ‘Today I will do what others won’t so tomorrow I can do what others can’t’ – Jerry Rice.”

Me and Mae is playing for hometown fans next Thursday, May 9, at Gabby’s Country Cabaret.

Then, next month they’re off to the Maritimes and Ontario. There are several shows scheduled this summer, including a performance back home during the Gone Country cancer fundraiser on July 20.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________