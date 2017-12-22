VIDEO: Langley theatre screens ‘Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time’

www.youtube.com

This holiday season, Cineplex Langley is giving Doctor Who fans a special gift with the screening of BBC America’s Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time.

The holiday special and finale to the Peter Capaldi era of Doctor Who is coming to the big screen on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and will feature the return of Pearl Mackie as well as special guests Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and David Bradley (Game of Thrones). The special will also introduce the thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker (Broadchurch).

The magical final chapter of the twelfth Doctor’s journey sees the Time Lord team up with his former self, the first ever Doctor (David Bradley) and a returning Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), for one last adventure. An uplifting new tale about the power of hope in humanity’s darkest hours, Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time marks the end of an era. But as the Doctor must face his past to decide his future, his journey is only just beginning.

The cinema event will also feature two exclusive bonus pieces, taking audiences behind the scenes to the filming of this holiday special and celebrating the tenures of Peter Capaldi as the Doctor and Steven Moffat as showrunner and lead writer.

For show times and tickets, visit Cineplex.com.

