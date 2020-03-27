VIDEO: Langley teacher aims to cheer up students with ‘Let it Go’ COVID-19 song parody

Kristi Robertson is a teacher at Langley Fundamental. Her students were preparing to debut a theatrical production in April, which has now been postponed due to school closures. She posted this video of her singing a parody with her cat to cheer them up. (Screenshot)

For months over 100 students at a Langley school were preparing to take the stage for a production of Frozen Jr. until the announcement came from Premier John Horgan that schools will not be reopening after spring break.

To help cheer up students a music teacher at Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School posted video of her singing a parody of Let it Go, a popular song from the movie Frozen.

“To postpone our show to next year is a disappointment to say the least,” said Kristi Robertson, who shared the music video on YouTube early Friday morning.

“We have been working non-stop since September including some weekend to make it amazing. Since all my plans were canceled for spring break I decided to make a parody to help bring a smile to the student’s faces that may be feeling a bit down as well as a message of staying at home,” she added.

The video also features appearances made by her cat, Luna.

“I figured they [students] would get a kick out her trying to steal the spotlight,” Robertson said.

