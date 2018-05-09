VIDEO: Langley student takes top prize for work safety video

Video screen grab from “No buts – Listen to your gut.” Supplied

A two-minute video that uses humour to get a serious safety message across has won Langley Walnut Grove Secondary School student Ethan Eigenfeldt both the Actsafe Student Video Award and the Actsafe Aspiring Filmmaker Award for “No buts – Listen to your gut.”

Described as “the overwhelming favourite” by Robin Schooley of contest sponsor WorkSafe BC, the two-minute video features three characters in an office, and an potentially unpleasant incident, narrowly averted.

The award is worth $1,000 for Eigenfeldt and $1,500 for his school.

The Actsafe Filmmaker award is a new addition to the WorkSafeBC’s student safety video contest and includes a behind-the-scenes tour of a current production, lunch with a prominent Canadian filmmaker and a screening of the winner’s film at a Directors Guild of Canada event.

Eigenfeldt said a light touch plays better with the intended audience of young workers and the WorkSafe people.

“They really like when you put a comedic spin on something,” he said.

“I was super lucky with the casting,” Eigenfeldt said, which featured one performer located through an online ad, with a friend and a friend-of-a-friend taking the other roles.

He is a comedy fan, who cites Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom as his current favourite film.

Right now, he is preparing to study film at Simon Fraser University, with a long-term goal of making big-budget films.

His teacher, video production instructor Ryan Radford, said Eigenfeldt has been a stand-out student, with multiple awards to his credit.

“Ethan has been a video enthusiast since he has been in elementary school,” Radford said.

In fact, this is the third time he has won the Actsafe Student Video Award, taking an honourable mention previously and a first-place finish last year.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Two Langley students win top awards for work safety videos

Eigenfeldt is believed to be the first back-to-back winner of the contest, Radford said.

The 2018 WorkSafeBC student safety video contest, now in its twelfth year, asked participants to submit two minute videos around the theme, “Listen to your gut” to show how trusting your instincts can help keep you safe at work.

There were 45 entries from 30 schools across B.C., with over 150 students participating.

Since 2006, the contest has received 607 entries and approximately 2000 students have participated.

The contest is open to B.C. students in Grades 8-12 and entries are judged on the impact of their safety message, original creative concept, and technical execution.

To see all of the submissions, visit WorksSafeBC online .

WorkSafeBC is an independent provincial agency that serves approximately 2.3 million workers and 231,000 employers.

READ MORE: Young construction workers less likely to protect hearing says WorkSafeBC

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter