VIDEO: Langley singer takes musical adventure of a lifetime

Langley singer Tiffany Desrosiers is one of a upwards of 50 artists taking part in a concert series and reality TV show combo that kicks off this weekend.

It’s the musical adventure of a lifetime, Desrosiers said, admitting to being excited and nervous about the journey she’s embarking on later this week.

The versatile pop vocalist and songwriter is participating in RiseUp TV, a globally distributed TV show that will introduce the world to the personalities, sights, and sounds of artists of all genres and ages from Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

WATCH: Meet the cast and characters of RiseUP TV

“I thought it was would be a great idea to learn and grow and hopefully expand my listener base,” Desrosiers told the Langley Advance.

The 12 episodes will be largely constructed from footage obtained during the undertaking of a 12-city tour that starts this Sunday in Victoria, and hits Vancouver’s Asylum (Hard Rock Casino’s)on the holiday Monday.

The Vancouver show is the only West Coast show she will be a part of, but she’s on board for all the subsequent shows in Ontario.

Desrosiers had a previous commitment for the kickoff. She’s participating in a two-night Celine tribute at the River Rock Casino on May 19 and 20.

“This [Vancouver] event will have some surprises,” the Langley vocalist promised. “Would love to see you there and greatly appreciate your support.”

The show, hosted by magician and hypnotist Roger Boucher, will feature performances by artists including David Fisher, Delaney Rose Fan Club, Symentha Holmns, Ed Hesketh, and Cander.

“In a nutshell, it will be a fun night,” Desrosiers said.

“As a part of my set, I will be performing a new single – a collaboration with amazing co-writers and producers Davey Badiuk and Troy Samson – live for the first time,” she shared.

The song is called Lust for Love.

“I’ll also be performing some original songs from the Fearless EP, and some covers. I’m hoping that there will be some awesome footage too from the filming for the tour,” she said.

Hitting the road

RiseUp TV is the brain child of Mark Rosner, a Coquitlam music manager.

The spectacle is made even more insane by the mode of transportation for the artists, Rosner said. A 56-seat passenger tour bus filled with musicians and performers, TV crew, vloggers, bloggers, and media.

Leaving Vancouver, she and the team spend the next week travelling to Kelowna, Revelstoke, Calgary, and Edmonton, before leapfrogging over most of the Prairie provinces to Ontario.

They close out the month with stops in Windsor, London, Hamilton, and Toronto, and Peterborough before wrapping up the entire tour with a stop in Montreal.

But in between, she’ll have to deke out. She jets to Florence, Ore. for a popera concert with Vivace, before taking a red-eye to Windsor to meet up with the team again.

And again, Desrosiers will not be on hand for the Quebec show, having to fly back to perform at the Leo Awards in Vancouver.

“I’ve been throwing that out to the universe for awhile and was very excited when asked,” she said.

“The RiseUp tour is a highlight between the other shows and projects and will be fun,” Desrosiers said.

“I really love touring and travelling, and I haven’t done too much travelling in Canada since 2015 – where I did a cross-Canada tour of 43 radio stations across Canada. My dad drove over 20,000 km for that trip” to promote her single and EP, Fearless.

Turning it all into TV

As for RiseUp tour, each concert is hosted by Boucher, and will last about two and a half hours, Rosner explained.

Footage collected from the shows, bus trip, hotels, and adventures along the way, will be assembled into 12 30-minute episodes, with the goal of also highlighting each city along the way, Rosner explained.

“They are having their every move filmed for television, whether on the bus, at the hotel, or dealing with the unexpected ups and downs that occur while on tour in the current entertainment business,” he said.

Rosner sees this as not only a great example of life in today’s music industry, but a “tremendous avenue” to promote the beauty and landmarks of each city involved.

“This project is so outside the box that it’s getting pretty exciting with each update we receive,” Desrosiers said.

“The artists are from all different genres and I’m sure it will be especially intriguing seeing their interactions when it is filmed for the episodes,” she said, noting she’s only met one of the 12 being highlighted in the TV series.

“The only other artist I’ve met in person is David Fisher, who is from Vancouver, and has been helping me out with choreography,” she said.

She has spoken to a few of the on social media and the phone, but not face to face.

Asked why she signed on for RiseUp, Desrosiers pondered her reply.

“I wanted to be a part of it for the experience and to learn about outside-of-the-box techniques of the music business. Plus, I have #FOMO (Fear of Missing Out).”

Recently returning home after five months working on the Royal Princess cruise ship in the Caribbean, she’s also planning out the recording and photo shoot for her classical crossover group, Vivace, and their next album to take place in mid-June.

Rosner is hopeful the episodes will be released to traditional broadcast networks and online this fall.