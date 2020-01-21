VIDEO: Langley rapper, C2B, readies for the release of new music video ‘Glass’

Single was inspired by the opioid crisis in Vancouver's downtown Eastside

Langley musician C2B will drop a new single, ‘Glass’, on Feb, 8. (Robbie Fiocchi/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

When on stage or releasing music, Langley rapper Caleb Brown goes by C2B – a self-given stage name he came up with when he was just seven years old.

“It started with CTB and evolved from there,” Brown recalled.

The aspiring rapper said he’s been on an ascending run when it comes to a music and writing career.

Brown has been writing poetry since he was five, rapping since he was seven, and performing at local mics since age 13; he released his first professional music project just three years later.

Brown said he began to gain traction from his debut album “Dilate,” which received over 1,000 streams in five different countries.

Now, at 19, he’s preparing for his first major full length studio album.

Brown moved to Langley in September from Tri-Cities, Washington – looking to get out of his hometown and take biblical studies at Trinity Western University.

“Faith is everything to me; Christ is the centre of everything – even in my music,” Brown said, figuring that a ministry position as a pastor or missionary will be in the cards for him in the future.

“I do want to live in the Lower Mainland forever – Langley is super cool,” the rapper assured.

His work, which Brown calls “extremely lyrical,” is filled with real life scenarios and issues the artist is facing at the moment.

“Glass,” his newest video, will be dropping on Feb. 8th, –a song wholeheartedly inspired by the Lower Mainland.

“It’s the biggest release I’ve done yet,” Brown said.

Ministry work takes him down to the Lower Eastside of Vancouver on Friday nights where he hands out hot chocolate and lends an ear to people Brown said need to be heard. It was there, Brown got the idea for a story to tell.

“East Hastings has just taken over my heart and find; it’s changed my life,” Brown said. “This was quite the songwriting experience because it deals with the opioid crisis – told from the perspective of an addict.”

Brown said he would go down to East Hastings where he would immerse himself in the sights of pain and poverty

“I hope people see that addiction is not a choice; no one just decides to do heroin one day – there’s so much that leads up to that decision,” he added.

The music video and single is a big achievement in the artist’s eyes; Brown said he is proud of his work because it was done on his own.

READ MORE: Former Langley Fine Arts student is a rising singer-songwriter superstar

“When we – we being my team of so many amazing people that are behind me and supporting me – make it in the business; and it’s not if, it’s when… I want to give back to the downtown Lower Eastside and fight human trafficking and spread the word of Christ,” Brown explained.

The album is set to come out later in the year.

C2B said he is holding back on performing publicly in order to focus on the final touches of the album.

For more information, people can follow C2B on his own Facebook page or https://c2bmusic.weebly.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________