VIDEO: Langley church offers families socially distanced drive through autumn fair

Lots of kids dressed in costume for the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Patch Friday evening

Under special lights, youngsters such as Lucas, bowled pumpkins to knock over glow in the dark bowling pins at the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Clear skies and mild temperatures allowed families to turn out in big numbers for the South Ridge Church Pumpkin Fest on Friday evening.

The church volunteers created a drive-thru activity that included games, music, treats and prizes.

As people entered, they were able to drop of food or cash donations for the Langley Food Bank before trying their luck at games such as pumpkin sling shot, pumpkin bowling, ring toss, mini golf and more.

Volunteers at the various game and activity stations provided instructions and kept families separated as they enjoyed the circuit through the church grounds.

