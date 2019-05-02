VIDEO: Langley Children’s Choir is looking for singers

Numbers down as performing season comes to a close

Langley Children’s Choir is looking for enthusiastic singers with good attitudes.

With the current performing season drawing to a close, music director Patti Thorpe said the ranks of the chorus of Grades 4 to 8 students will need replenishing.

At a Saturday, April 27 concert held at the Langley Community Music School, there were just 28 young singers performing.

“We would normally have twice that number,” Thorpe said.

“By April, they [school kids] get into baseball and things like that.”

Thorpe said the choir is looking for people with experience in school choirs who have a good attitude and enthusiasm, “advanced vocal skills, and the ability to focus.”

Founded in the 1980’s as part of an enrichment program, the choir of school students performs two major concerts a year and spends four months preparing for each, Thorpe said.

Rehearsals are at Langley Secondary School, 21405 – 56 Ave on Tuesdays, between September and April from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Fees are $275 per year plus refundable deposit

Those interested are asked to contact the choir at 604-534-4171 (extension 382) or by email at pthorpe@sd35.bc.ca for an audition time before May 31, with the singer’s name, phone number, school and grade and bring a deposit of $25 to the audition.

At the audition, be prepared to sing “O Canada.”

On Sunday, April 28, the Langley choir joined with the Vancouver Children’s Choir at Christ Church Cathedral in Vancouver for the Cathedral’s Choral Eucharist is festive and intergenerational, with a great children’s program. This is a service filled with music, anchored by the Cathedral Choir, and often features a variety of musical guests. The service lasts about 75 minutes.

LCMS Open House

Langley Community Music School (LCMS), will be holding its annual Community Day Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

The public is invited to enjoy student concerts, take a tour, and learn more about the lessons and programs the globally-recognized non-profit, registered charity offers.

The event will include performances by LCMS’ Children’s Choir, Junior Orchestra, and Intermediate Orchestra.

“Community Day is always a special event for us,” says LCMS Principal, Carolyn Granholm. “It’s a lot of fun, and an opportunity to be inspired by some wonderful student performances. Everyone is welcome!”

Home to over 900 students and more than 50 highly-qualified teachers, the school is is a non-profit organization and registered charity that offers lessons and musical programs in all styles ranging from early childhood music, traditional classical instruments, children’s choir, fiddling and orchestra, to jazz and popular music.

LCMS will be providing information and accepting registration for upcoming summer camps and the Fall 2019 semester during the open house event.

The open house is free to the public and no registration is required. LCMS is grateful for the support of Starbucks, who are providing coffee for the event.

LCMS is located at 4899 207 Street.

Local Cellist and Pianist Return to Langley

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) alumni Roland Gjernes, cello, and pianist Paul Williamson will be returning for the school’s upcoming Concerts Cafe Classico series on Sunday, May 5th.

The afternoon performance is part of the school’s 50th anniversary celebrations, and the duo is excited to perform in the community in which they grew up.

“There is always something special about performing for your local community,” said Williamson. “We’re looking forward to sharing our program with everyone in the community and reconnecting with friends, family, and faculty from the school.”

Gjernes is a freelance cellist based in New York City. Following the completion of his Masters degree from Manhattan School of Music, Gjernes created a small chamber music concert series and toured as part of a piano quintet with Lincoln Center Stage. He is currently on national tour with the hit Broadway musical, Hamilton.

Williamson has been included in CBC Music’s 2017 edition of “30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30.” He lives in Los Angeles where he is undertaking his graduate studies at the Colburn School Conservatory of Music on a full scholarship.

The afternoon will include a pre-concert conversation with the artists and LCMS artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann at 2:30 pm, followed by a short break with refreshments before the performance at 3:30 pm.

“It is wonderful to have these two musicians back once again to LCMS and to observe their development as artists over the years. We look forward to hearing their interpretations of two of the monumental pieces for cello and piano,” added Bergmann.

Tickets for the Gjernes – Williamson concert cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students. Call 604-534-2848 or visit LangleyMusic.com for tickets. Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 Street.

