Kellen Saip performed via Facebook Live for the Langley Advance Times. (Kellen Saip/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley Advance Times to feature local musician every Friday on Facebook Live

Kellen Saip kicked off the first Friday Afternoon Tune installment with original country music

On Friday afternoon, Kellen Saip became the first local performer to perform a few tunes for Langley Advance Times readers – and listeners – in a new weekly virtual concert installment.

Langley Advance Times Friday Afternoon Tunes will feature a local musician performer a handful of songs at 5 p.m. on the newspaper’s Facebook page to entertain and help lift spirits and keep minds off of COVID-19.

Saip performed several original tunes from his home; people can find out more about the artist at Kellen Saip Music on Facebook. His full performance is below.

READ MORE: Former Langley resident and country musician embarks on cross-province tour

Tune in next Friday , April 24, at 5 p.m. to hear Tiffany Desrosiers perform via Facebook live.

