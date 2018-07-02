VIDEO: Kathy White celebrates 40 years of dancing

With former students, friends, and family all at hand, the Kathy White Dancers enjoy a party

Do you remember watching the Kathy Monk Dancers during the summer festival in the centre of Duncan?

Have you attended Robbie Burns nights and enjoyed the breath of the highlands as a group of performers leap to the pipes?

Maybe you’ve followed the dancers themselves, watching them grow more skilled as they matured, taking that new confidence into their adult lives.

That’s the real legacy of Kathy White’s 40 years of teaching highland dancing, sharing her passion for Scottish culture with two generations of students.

At a special show recently at the Christian Reformed Church, White and her family, friends, and students celebrated four decades with dances young and old, (and dancers young and old, too). The pipes skirled and the graceful feet flew as White showcased her choregraphies going back as far as 1970.

It was a day to remember for everyone.