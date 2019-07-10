VIDEO: Kaily Adams wins $300 top prize in Duncan Has Talent dance finals

Kaily Adams, the eventual first place winner of the dance event at Duncan Has Talent, starts her presentation with a hip hop number. For more from the event, see page 17. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)Kaily Adams, the eventual first place winner, starts her presentation with a hip hop number. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The word is on the street: Duncan Has Talent has begun.

“We had three dancers out the first night but by the second night we had six,” said Longevity John Falkner of The 39 Days of July.

So, by the time the finals for the Duncan Has Talent dance competition began Friday, July 5 at 5 p.m. there was a big crowd at Charles Hoey Park all eager to see who would win the $300, $200, and $100 prizes offered by the Duncan Lions Sassy Lion Thrift Store.

Kaily Adams emerged as the winner after two rounds of dancing, which mainly took place on the grass right in front of the judges and mentors: Laura Cardriver, Cathy Schmidt, and Krista Oviatt.

Esmee Rush won the $200 second place prize, and Kaydence Winter won third place, and $100.

The other competitors were Annabelle Compton, Lia Martinez, and Sabrina Spenceley, and the level of talent was so high that it took the judges a fair while to come to a decision on the winners.

In Duncan Has Talent, winning is not simply a question of talent: it also includes being willing to use the helpful hints the mentors offer and work to improve the presentations.

This week, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, from 5 to 6 p.m., the mentors will work with contestants in the cover tunes/show tunes category. The finals are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12.