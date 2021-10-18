VIDEO: Jazz master Brad Turner kicks off artist residency with a concert Sunday

This celebrated composer plays piano, trumpet, drums, and will now share with Langley music students

The Brad Turner Trio is performing on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Langley Community Music School, to kick off the start of his artist in residence year at his alma mater. The jazz musician is sharing his music as part of the Cafe Classico concerts. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is jazzed to announce the return of alumnus and multi-Juno award-winning composer and instrumentalist, Brad Turner.

A former student of the music school, the local musician is now recognized as one of Canada’s most in-demand and highly revered jazz musicians. Often described as a triple-threat, the pianist also plays trumpet and drums, and is a celebrated composer.

Turner has recently joined LCMS as the 2021-22 artist-in-residence, during which he will be giving performances and offering a variety of master classes and workshops throughout the year – many open to the community.

The critically-acclaimed musician said he was thrilled to be asked to become resident artist and to return to the school where he remembers falling in love with music, and with performing at the piano for other people.

“Playing piano (and later, trumpet at school) provided me with a voice that could express all of my deep, complicated and often confusing feelings as a kid in a way that my shyness wouldn’t let my actual voice do,” Turner said.

“Piano lessons at LCMS and the feeling of having a special, separate place to go to do something so important – like learning about piano from a master – seemed magical to me, especially given my imagination,” he recounted.

Currently a member of the jazz studies faculty at Capilano University, Turner has thought throughout the years what a good feeling it would be to get to teach at the school where he first began his journey with music.

As part of his residency, he will now be available approximately one Saturday a month to teach private lessons and talk about anything jazz-related, and will provide performances as well as a number of hands-on, inclusive, fun and informative workshops that will address various jazz related topics, announced LCMS principal Carolyn Granholm.

Turner will also be leading the school’s jazz ensemble.

“I am looking forward to working with the Monday night jazz ensemble, where we will be rehearsing repertoire from the jazz tradition, as well as some compositions and arrangements I will write for the group myself,” he shared.

“I’m really interested in helping the students with their individual skills as players, in particular their improvising abilities – it will be a fun group that will explore all aspects of ensemble playing from a jazz player’s perspective,” Turner said.

Students from outside LCMS are welcome and encouraged to contact the school for more information.

Turner’s residency will be celebrated with a concert by the Brad Turner Trio at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, as part of the school’s popular Concerts Cafe Classico Series.

The artist looks forward to presenting, along with his bandmates of nearly 25 years, music from what will be a new release on the Cellar Live record label – due to drop sometime during the coming year.

“This music was written during COVID times, and explores various themes and concepts that I have been working on with the help of my cat Gino, now with the opportunity of bringing them to life in the piano trio format for you the listener,” Turner said about his upcoming release.

“This is only possible with the help of my longtime friends and colleagues Darren Radtke (bass) and Bernie Arai (drums and cymbals).”

Between them, the members of the band have worked and/or recorded with Joe Lovano, Kenny Werner, Gary Bartz, Ingrid Jensen, Bill Frisell, Kenny Wheeler, Cedar Walton, Joanne Brakeen, Renee Rosnes, and John Scofield – among others.

The concert will open with an informal conversation between LCMS’ artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann and the artists.

“Brad adds a tremendous dynamic to our school’s programs, and especially to our wind and jazz department,” Bergmann said.

“We are thrilled to welcome him back to the school in his new role as artist-in-residence, and can’t wait to experience the magic that the amazing ensemble will be bringing to the Rose Gellert Hall.”

The Concerts Cafe Classico series lineup will include Duo Harps (Nov. 28); the Vancouver Cello Quartet (Jan. 30); Carl Petersson, solo piano (April 3); and Tour de Force with the Fringe Percussion Ensemble (May 15).

Because of limited seating, tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available at the door. In accordance with provincial health orders, proof of vaccination and face masks will be required.

Single tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students.

To reserve tickets, people call the box office at 604-534-2848, and for more information about LCMS, which has become one of the largest non-profit music schools in the province, they can visit LangleyMusic.com.

