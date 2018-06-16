VIDEO: It’s spectacular indeed when Carlson’s takes us to the circus

Carlson's Dance only performs major recitals once a year, and these galas are eagerly anticipated

’Welcome to the Circus’ features some of Carlson’s tiny dancers.

‘Circus Spectacular’ was the name and Carlson’s year end celebrations of life at the circus were really spectacular.

Three shows, all different, were staged at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre last weekend, drawing big crowds to each outing.

Joyce Scott, Pam Hicks, Reija Best, and Kim Robb — the studio’s ownership team, and their teachers — Ricki-Lee Allison, Aj Kambere, Bonnie Nicholas, Lindsay Randall, Carlow Rush, Hannah Schneider, Christine Shaw, and Amber Tuttle, marshalled their dancers superbly.

On offer was a multi-faceted event, featuring everyone from the tiniest newbies taking their first steps before a big crowd to enthusiastic adults who displayed their method for growing older gracefully.

The costumes, always colourful in a Carlson’s show, were especially eye-catching this year, taking full advantage of the theme, and drawing everyone in to share some time at the circus.