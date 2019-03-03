VIDEO: It’s opera without frills but not without thrills as The Sleepwalker comes to Cowichan

Opera in a Box productions bring you the magic without all the brouhaha

When they say ‘no frills’, the folks at Opera in a Box really mean it, but the entertainment value is still sky high. (Submitted)

Opera in a Box is an interesting concept which is opening new eyes to the art form.

The idea: take a full scale opera or musical and reduce it to a handful of performers on a near bare stage, with limited props or set, relying on the talent of the performers to tell a great story.

But it’s never been done quite like that because, fascinatingly, the audience makes the show.

The performers provide an interactive experience because what they lack in props or cast they gain in audience participation.

And, whether you become an active participant or sit back to watch it all unfold, you can be sure this is an experience like no other!

This model created by the founders of the Vancouver Island Performers Group (VIPD), inspires the presentation of some unique compositions.

The latest production, coming to Sylvan United Church on Sunday, March 17 is an English adaptation of Bellini’s opera, La Somnambula or The Sleepwalker. Showtime is 2:30 p.m.

This is definitely a portable, no frills production capitalizing on the dynamic cast and recruitment of the audience to tell what VIPD calls “a comedic folk tale of virtue and trust”.

For Internet readers, let’s enjoy a moment with Sutherland and Pavarotti in a duet from this opera.

In Act 1, we are supposed to find ourselves in a pastoral village where little victories are celebrated and disappointments are devastating.

All but one villager is busy in preparations for a wedding.

Lisa laments that Amina has taken her love as Amina is set to wed Elvino. Alexis reminds Lisa that she still has a chance at love with him but she will have none of him.

When Amina arrives it is apparent she can do no wrong, she is everyone’s friend, virtuous and kind.

When the stranger Rodolfo arrives, the villagers are suspect about his apparent familiarity about the town and his attention towards young Amina which infuriates Elvino.

As darkness approaches Rodolfo is warned that it is time to be indoors to avoid the village phantom.

At the inn Teresa owns and where Lisa works as a maid, Lisa enters Rodolfo’s room to see if all is well.

She reveals that his identity is known to all as the long-lost son of the previous count. She is flattered when he begins to flirt with her, but runs when they are interrupted by the approaching phantom who Count Rodolfo recognizes as Amina.

She enters the room, walking in her sleep, all the while calling for Elvino. Count Rodolfo is struck by her innocence and leaves her to rest. When the villagers find her alone in the Count’s bed her virtue is questioned and Elvino calls off the wedding.

What can possibly be coming in Act 2?

In the garden near Elvino’s home, Teresa is consoling Amina. At his home, they find Elvino upset and he continues to reject Amina, even when the townspeople arrive with the news that the count says that she is innocent.

Hardhearted Elvino is not convinced and decidedly takes back the ring. Back at the inn, Lisa and Alexis continue to argue when it is declared that Elvino has decided to renew his vows and proceed to marry Lisa.

As they are about to go to the church, Rodolfo enters and tries to explain that Amina is innocent because she did not come to his room awake – she is a somnambulist, a sleepwalker. Elvino refuses to believe him. Of course, this is opera!

Learning of the impending marriage, Teresa confronts Lisa, who says that at least she has never been found alone in a man’s room. Teresa produces the knife Lisa had dropped in the Count’s bedroom.

Before Elvino can act, all see the sleeping Amina walking across a high, dangerously unstable bridge.

The Count warns that to wake her could be fatal. (Seriously? Wait, this is opera!)

All watch as she relives her betrothal and her grief at Elvino’s rejection. When she reaches the other side safely, Elvino places the ring on her finger, at which time she awakens and is amazed by what has happened.

All rejoice and Amina expresses her joy.

It sounds like a whole lot of fun and entertainment for everyone involved, and you could be one of them.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, and children 12 and under free.