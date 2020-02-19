Inglewood Band performs at Porter’s Bistro in Murrayville, Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. (Inglewood Band/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Inglewood Band kicks off new stretch of live music nights at Porter’s Bistro

Vancouver-based dance band performs on Saturday, Feb. 29

Inglewood Band performs at Porter’s Bistro in Murrayville, Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The Vancouver-based dance band, with several members that call Langley home, play a wide variety of music ranging from Top 40 to country, jazz, and even original tunes.

Shannon Lee, Colin Rankin, Siobhan Meghan, Raina Morgan, Bill Buurmeester, and Don Biggar make up the group with a mix of vocals, drums, guitars, banjos, and even the sax in their repertoire.

READ MORE: Brand new music group, Matlen Starsley Band, sees seasoned musicians rollin’ again

Porter’s Bistro is located at 21611 48 Ave., where they pair live music with a different meal every weekend.

Friday nights feature pasta, salmon and schnitzel selections, and on Saturday nights, there is a full roast beef and Yorkshire pudding buffet.

Tri-City Guitars takes the stage March 6 and 7, Garth and the Guys on March 13, Jim Armstrong on March 14, Red Beans and Rice on March 20 and 28, Halifax Wharf Rats on March 21, and Dale Sawatzky rounding out the month on March. 28.

Full schedule is available at https://portersbistro.com.

Reservations are must and can be made by calling 604-530-5297.

More information on Inglewood at www.inglewoodband.com.

https://www.inglewoodband.com/music?wix-vod-video-id=5d8eca1d735c499387bcb7624be05089&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-iy6t72u9

