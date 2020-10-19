VIDEO: In year of uncertainties, Langley students try to lift spirits with laughter

Trinity Western University students Nyssa Morgan and Braedon Sunnes take their comedy improv night online for the world to see. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A well-loved late night theatre act and community event, 11:07 Improv, has been a student-run initiative at Trinity Western University since 1986 – when TWU was first established as a university.

According to the group’s organizers, 11:07 Improv is “one of Vancouver’s longest standing ensembles for improv comedy.”

This year, with pandemic-related health measures in place, 11:07 Improv has evolved into The 11:07 Show, viewable online.

“11:07 Improv shows are well known on campus for being a fun, late night experience where the cast and audience get to have fun and laugh together,” said TWU students Nyssa Morgan and Braedon Grover Sunnes, this year’s show coordinators.

Morgan is a fourth year bachelor of fine arts acting major from West Kelowna, and similarly Sunnes is a third year seeking the same degree, but hailing from Newberg, Ore.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, shows with live audiences were not allowed, which meant we had to get creative,” they explained.

Luckily, creativity is second nature to masters of improv comedy, and organizers Morgan and Sunnes got right to work.

“During summer and right until the first week of this semester, we had numerous brainstorming sessions, trying to figure out how to reach as many people as possible and keep 11:07 alive until we can fill Freedom Hall (TWU’s theatre venue) again,” they said.

“Our main goal in creating an online comedy show was to bring joy and laughter to the TWU community – not just on campus but globally – as you can stream the online shows on your own time wherever you are in the world,” they said.

“That is how The 11:07 Show was born.”

Great efforts were made to keep the show running despite the challenges of social distancing.

“11:07 is a staple in TWU campus culture, and our vision this year is to continue that legacy as best we can through this brand new online format,” Morgan and Sunnes said.

“In a normal year, we would typically run weekly workshops for those wanting to get involved in improv. But as that is not possible, currently, we are welcoming students to pitch us their ideas for a chance to be featured in the show and grow their comedic skills that way,” they explained.

Morgan and Sunnes’ hope is that their work can lift people’s spirits during a year full of uncertainties.

“Connecting through comedy is something we both agreed is very necessary now more than ever, so that is what we will strive to do this year with The 11:07 Show.”

The 11:07 Show airs monthly, on the last Friday of the month. The next shows are Oct. 30 and Nov. 27, at 11:07 p.m.

Shows can be viewed on the group’s Facebook page and on Instagram’s IGTV (@1107improv).

