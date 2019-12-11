VIDEO: In time for gift giving: Buddy’s Holly Jolly Christmas show in Cowichan

Singer/actor Zachary Stevenson is the leading man from the hit musical The Buddy Holly Story and he is the main man and host for a special Christmas concert tour: Holly Jolly Christmas.

Stevenson will be joined by Cassandra Frie who will perform as Brenda Lee and the very popular Ben Klein who will perform as young Elvis. Fans who follow promoter Les Vogt’s Legends of Rock & Roll shows know he always brings a great lineup to town, no matter who is the subject of the tribute.

On Saturday, Dec. 21 starting at 7:30 p.m., you can really ramp up that Christmas spirit. Hear all the hits plus a sprinkle of your favorite seasonal tunes performed by the cast and backed up by the Legends All-Star Band.

Growing up on Vancouver Island, Stevenson, of course, is no stranger to the Cowichan Valley. Music lovers have seen him polishing his Buddy Holly tribute here right from the beginning and he’s back, better than ever in this show.

Tickets are $49 each. They’ve been selling well, so the sooner you book your seats, the better the chance of getting the places you like. Go online to https://ctcentre.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=2619 or call the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-2666 and book ’em, Dano!

