VIDEO: I’m celebrating artists of all sorts this week

Get out and enjoy some of these pre-holiday events.

Joane Moran, one of our great group of Visions artists has reminded me that the show Seeing Visions will be at the Arbutus Gallery in the Island Savings Centre from Nov. 26 to Dec. 8.

If you don’t know their work or haven’t seen it lately, get on in and have a look, and you may find yourself picking out some Christmas gifts.

***

Speaking of gifts, as I said a couple of weeks back, there are so, so many wonderful holiday season craft sales going on around the Valley these days I just can’t keep up with them all but you should try to do so.

From year-round groups like the Visions people, above, to members of the Valley’s various churches, to friends gathering, to communities showing their stuff, there’s just plenty to admire and buy these days.

One special event I’d like to mention is Deck the Hall Christmas Market at the Cowichan Exhibition on Nov. 24-25. Times are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Head on up there and take a look.

***

Longevity John has whispered to me that the Duncan Showroom is hosting The Mahones on Saturday, Dec. 1.

“The Mahones return to Duncan with their brand of Celtic Punk Rock for an island exclusive Wet and Dry Tour. Tonight is the dry night where no alcohol will flow so find another way to glow that will let you cut loose at a full-on Mahones concert,” he says. The special guests are Skellig, who are guaranteed to set the mood.

Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 after Nov. 30. Don’t just stand there. Book ’em, Dano.

***

And, while we’re talking Showroom, Bill Levity, the doyen of For the Love of Words, messaged me to say: “Hi Lexi, it’s FLOW’s Birthday. 11 years of readings and sharing poetry and prose at the Showroom. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. $5 for readers, $7 for audiencehttps://www.facebook.com/events/2070798406315711/

***

For my Cowichan Lake readers, you know who you are, Chrissy Belcourt has reminded me that Clearcut’s annual Christmas Hamper Fundraiser is taking place Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Riverside Inn starting at 7 p.m.

Yep, they’re rockin’ the Slide to help the local community Christmas hamper campaign, which is as good a reason for coming out and having fun as I’ve heard.

“Please bring a non-perishable food item, or deodorants, soaps, razors, diapers, kids’ toys, or anything you think people need for Christmas to just live and survive every day,” she says. “Every year we help locals of Lake Cowichan have a better winter experience. Let’s do it again this year.”

Rock out, Clearcut.

***

Bernie Crawley has sent me a note by carrier pigeon saying that Appearing Soon at the Valley Seniors Organization in Duncan are the Comedy & Music Team of Bernie & Red!

They’ve included a good, old-fashioned blurb, too.

“Originally from Liverpool where they met and married over 50 years ago, Bernie & Red are musical humourists who have delighted audiences world wide for more than 35 years. Frequent comparisons to The Smothers Brothers, Bette Midler, Johnny Carson and Benny Hill notwithstanding, these two are originals, blending their English humour with observations about Canada and the U.S., family life, the joys of senior travel and marriage, in a package which is accessible to all.

“Veterans of the Western Canada entertainment scene, they have built a large and faithful following, and have released more than a dozen CDs and an autobiography/songbook Our Story, which contains the lyrics to 20 of their original comedy songs. Their winter tour datebook especially, is always full. After this concert in Duncan, they head south and will pack in almost 40 concerts between January and the end of March.”

Their music covers mostly those classics that you remember, and their comedy is aimed fairly and squarely at the over 55 age group. This afternoon concert is preceded by lunch.

It all happens Sunday, Dec. 9 and tickets are available now, call 250-746-4433. For more information about Bernie & Red go to www.bernieandred.com

***

Valley artists, if you think you’d like to win part of the $40,000 in awards offered as the 2019/2020 Salt Spring National Art Prize, why not submit your two- and three-dimensional work for consideration?

Submissions for the 2019/2020 SSNAP awards begin on Jan. 10, 2019 and close May 31. Approximately 50 finalists will be selected by an independent jury from across Canada to participate in the Finalists’ Exhibition on Salt Spring Island.

Finalists may be selected to win one of nine awards, five selected by jurors and three selected by public vote. The award winners will be announced at the gala awards night on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

The intent of SSNAP is to encourage artists whose practice demonstrates originality, quality, integrity and creativity — resulting in significant work with visual impact and depth of meaning. Guidelines and submission details to be found at www.saltspringartprize.ca

***

And speaking of awards, young actors who live in or are connected to the Cowichan Valley have won big at the recent Joey Awards. These celebrate quality work by young Canadian performers and in the past the area has done well, so it’s no surprise that the 2018 winners list includes some names well-known here.

Among the winners are Brookelyn Chalmers, best supporting or principal actress in a student or youth made short film 10-20 years, for Gamer’s Wife, and Alora Killam, best actress in a musical for Beauty and the Beast. If I’ve missed you or someone you know, email me at lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com and we’ll make it right.