VIDEO: ‘Holiday Magic’ when Celtic Rhythms and Summit Dance joined forces in Duncan

Fun and frolic combined with more serious selections to make a satisfying evening for everyone

‘Christmas is coming’ is the name of this selection that opens ‘Holiday Magic’.

Dancers from Celtic Rhythms and Summit Dance combined forces again Nov. 30 to present Holiday Magic, their kickoff to the season.

This unabashed celebration of all things Christmas presented dancers at all levels, from the tiniest toddlers to the most polished senior students to the delight of a large and enthusiastic crowd at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

Family and friends enjoyed the songs of the season worked into a variety of dances, from glitzy and glamorous numbers like ‘Candy Cane Lane’ and ‘Santa’s Party’ to sentimental sweeties like ‘One Little Christmas Tree’ to favourite carols like ‘Bring a Torch’ and ‘Ave Maria’.

Everyone went home smiling, and humming a favourite tune.