VIDEO: Hilariously tangled plot, pair of stubborn lovers: ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Every member of the family will enjoy this Shakespeare favourite presented by the Shawnigan Players

Dancing begins at the big party at Leonato’s house while the villain, Don John, right in black mask, plots to ruin Claudio’s wedding hopes. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Much Ado About Nothing, one of Shakespeare’s beloved comedies, is playing at the Gem o’ the Isle in Cowichan Station.

However, a big crowd came out to Charles Hoey Park to enjoy the Shawnigan Players’s traditional warmup performance a couple of days before The 39 Days of July festival wound up for another year.

The excellent cast features Matt Williams as Benedick; Breann Gallacher as Beatrice; Jacob Dennison as Claudio; Kaatrina Dennison as Hero; Kate McIntyre as Dogberry; Brian Dennison as Leonato; Alex Gallacher as Don Pedro and Darryl Tunnicliffe as Don John.

The story winds through all sorts of complications and includes nefarious plotting by a true villain, assisted by a pair of bumblers who are caught by a stunningly stupid squad of Keystone Cops, delighting the younger folks in the audience and proving once again that Shakespeare writes his plays for everyone.

Beatrice and Benedick, who are scrappily attracted to each other in a big way, are finally maneouvered into admitting their love but not before some of the play’s funniest scenes are enacted. The show is dressed in a 1920s style and this only shows that the genius of Shakespeare can shine through in any era.

Order your tickets now at eventbrite, carefully following the instructions there.

Much Ado About Nothing starts Aug. 7 following the Festival’s opening presentation, Measure for Measure, on Aug. 6. Check shawniganplayers.com for full schedule and details.