VIDEO: Hear the songs of Fleetwood Mac and Rod Stewart in one great evening

Those great hits live again in this show Oct. 27; don't miss it

Dreams — a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, plus Rod & the Mods — a tribute to Rod Stewart comes to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Oct. 27 starting at 7 p.m.

From the music to the costumes, Dreams portrays Fleetwood Mac with incredible authenticity.

This is a show you won’t want to miss. Formed in 2005, this group of talented, diverse performers came together with a passion for the music, and a desire to take the tribute act genre to another level. When you sit back and reminisce about the music of the ’70s and ’80s, one of the top bands to grace the charts was Fleetwood Mac.

Even today, 30-plus years later, you can still hear their music on radio stations around the world.

It was with that thought in mind that Dreams was born. Together Stevie (Tracy Masson), Lindsey (Mario Parente), Christine (Rachael Chatoor), Mick (Todd McGarvey), John (Ray Doucet), are The Mac Pac. The fab five are joined by the talents of Stephen Manning (Rhythm Guitar) and Bob Van Velzen (Keyboards), completing this grand seven piece live production.

The cast of Dreams takes great pride in being able to replicate the Fleetwood Mac sound so closely that it’s difficult to tell the difference. Get going and get grooving to Dreams!

Rod & The Mods is next to seeing Rod himself. Brent Stewart offers one of the most authentic Rod Stewart tributes you will ever see.

From the stylish suits and all the signature stage moves to a singing style that’s so close you’ll swear it’s old gravel voice himself, Brent Stewart sets a new high standard for Rod Stewart tributes. Stewart’s voice is so amazingly similar to Rod’s that he has actually been hired to sing on recording sessions for producers and songwriters who are pitching their songs to Rod.

Tickets are $49 per person. Get them at cowichanpac.ca or call the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529.