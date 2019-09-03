VIDEO: Harrison’s Bands on the Beach a long weekend hit

The annual two-day outdoor concert took place at the waterfront over the long weekend

Harrison Hot Springs welcomed its ninth annual Bands on the Beach event over the long weekend.

The yearly outoor concert series saw six concerts grace the outdoor stage on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, including two from Harrison’s own Todd Richard, who also helped organize the event.

Over the years, the outdoor festival concert has seen thousands of residents and visitors set up lawnchairs in front of the stage, enjoying the tunes from a variety of different artists in various genres.

Next year will mark the 10th anniversary for Bands on the Beach — something that Richard hopes to make even bigger and better than this year.

“We want to try and do something really big to celebrate it being a 10th year,” he said. “We get some really good acts … but maybe with a little bit more sponsorship we could … bring in somebody like the rock band Chilliwack.”

