VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs students team up with country artist, pay tribute to frontline workers

Students sang "Green and Blue" with Todd Richard as part of Music Monday

Harrison Hot Springs country artist Todd Richard had some enthusiastic back-up singers in his latest live performance.

In honour of national Music Monday, Richard sang “Green and Blue” along with Harrison Hot Springs Elementary School students as a tribute to frontline workers fighting against the pandemic.

The students rehearsed, memorizing every word before Richard recorded the live performance. Harrison’s own Sasquatch also made a guest appearance, to the delight of the kids.

Richard has been recording himself singing “Green and Blue” in different locations around Harrison Hot Springs, posting the video every night at 7 p.m., hearkening back to the 7 p.m. nightly applause tribute marking the shift change for hospital workers.

Richard’s video performance with will go up on his social media pages at 7 p.m.

“Green and Blue” was released earlier this spring; the music video, seen 5,100 times as of May 3, was shot at the Willington Care Centre in Burnaby.

