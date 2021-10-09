VIDEO: Hallmark flick filmed in Harrison hits the small screen Friday

'The Vows We Keep' was filmed under the working title 'The Willows'

Actress Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor”) reacts during the events of “The Vows We Keep,” a Hallmark movie filmed in part in Harrison Hot Springs this past summer. (Screenshot/Hallmark)

Smile, Harrison Hot Springs. You’re on camera – again!

Some notable Harrison landmarks are sure to be spotted in an upcoming Hallmark drama, “The Vows We Keep,” which premieres on the Women’s Network at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. Those with the Hallmark Channel might have caught the premiere on Oct. 10.

Those who were in town for filming might remember this movie under its working title, “The Willows.” From May 27 to June 8, most of the filming was at various places in Harrison, including along Esplanade Avenue, on Hot Springs Road and inside the Harrison Hot Springs Resort. The film was also shot in Harrison Mills at Rowena’s Inn.

RELATED: More movie magic: ‘The Willows’ welcomed to Agassiz-Harrison

The film stars Antonio Cayonne (“Christmas in Evergreen,” “Darrow & Darrow,” “”iZombie”, Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor,” “Wilfred,” “Christmas Next Door”) and Linda Thorson (“The Avengers” TV series, “The Hardy Boys,” “Marblehead Manor”).

RELATED: Hallmark’s ‘The Willows’ filming in Harrison Hot Springs

Jessica Harmon returns as director and has been in Harrison Hot Springs before while filming “My Best Friend’s Bouquet,” which at the time of filming was under the working title “Neverbrides.” My Best Friend’s Bouquet” filmed along Esplanade Avenue and Naismith Avenue, at Muddy Waters Cafe, and at the Fraser River Lodge in Agassiz.

The story follows an event planner who must organize her sister’s dream wedding in less than a month.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer