VIDEO: Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle comes to Cowichan May 10

Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea will be coming to Duncan for a solo show on Friday, May 10.

Join Alan and his band as they sing songs and share stories from his illustrious career.

He means join him, too. This is not the kind of show where you must sit on your hands and keep quiet so make your way to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre and get ready for a good time. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Doyle chalks up a lot of where is he right now — with both a third solo album released and his second book in bookstores — to luck.

“I’m the luckiest guy I’ve ever even heard of,” he says in his publicity. “This was all I ever wanted, a life in the music business, singing concerts. I was lucky to be born in the family I was, in Petty Harbour [a small community about 10 minutes from St. John’s, Nfld, according to the Citizen’s Robert Barron, a goldmine of info about his native province].

“I was lucky that Sean, Bob and Darrell found me and asked me to join their band. I was lucky the Canadian music fans were into it,” Doyle says.

And yet, one listen to A Week at The Warehouse makes it plainly clear that there’s a lot more than luck at play in this decades long, awards-studded career. This album, recorded live off the floor with what Doyle calls his beautiful band, with producer Bob Rock at the helm, is chock-a-block with country-tinged tunes that bring with them the flavour of some of Doyle’s favourite artists.

These include John Mellencamp to rock’s own band, Payolas. In fact, Doyle covers a Payolas tune on this album, ‘Forever Light Will Shine’, with Payola’s singer Paul Hyde appearing as a guest vocalist.

Tickets for what is sure to be a great show are $76 each for Rows A-E, $61 for Rows F-N, and $56 for Rows O-P. Get them online at https://ctcentre.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/login&performance=2505 or call the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529.