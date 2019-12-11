VIDEO: Giant masks, whimsical puppets and more add up to a Wonderheads Christmas Carol

If you're thinking Pixar meets Jim Henson, you're on the right track

The Wonderheads present their unique take on A Christmas Carol with giant puppets, masks, and more at the Cowichan Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. (Submitted)

Are you ready for A Wonderheads Christmas Carol?

Yes, Wonderheads. Puppets, masks, and lots more.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre is the place to be for the holiday classic you love to come to life in a way you never imagined possible.

Renowned theatrical imagineers and multi-award winning company, TheWonderheads, reinvent the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge and his magical journey with giant masks, whimsical puppets, and wondrous, wordless theatrical invention.

“Our take on Dickens’s A Christmas Carol is a meaningful examination of greed and compassion that includes glowing ghosts, joyful giants and the sweetest Tiny Tim ever seen,” says Wonderheads co-artistic director Andrew Phoenix. “We’re aiming to make each audience member laugh, cry and gasp with wonder.”

Behind the Heads: Making a Mask from WONDERHEADS on Vimeo.

If you think Pixar meets Jim Henson, you’re on the right track.

Praised by the CBC as “Pure magic” and the Globe and Mail as “Powerful, surprising and moving,” the Wonderheads have been touring the world since 2011 with their visually stunning and uniquely entertaining shows.

Join Scrooge on his haunted Christmas Eve adventure and be prepared to laugh, cry and be utterly enchanted!

The show features Kate Braidwood as Ebenezer Scrooge; Andrew Phoenix as Bob Cratchit and Fezziwig; Jessica Hickman as Marley, Fred, and Belle; with Phoenix and Hickman also presenting The Ghosts.

Advisory for parents/grandparents: There are some spooky moments, theatrical fog/haze, flashing lights. The show is recommended for ages five and up.

Tickets are $28 each. A family of four (two adults and two children) can get in for $88. Family packages must be purchased in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre. Otherwise, phone 250-748-7529 or go online to https://ctcentre.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent2180.html and book your seats today for this special holiday event.

lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter