VIDEO: Get back to those great tunes of the 50s and 60s Oct. 6 at the Cowichan Theatre

From Patti Page and Elvis to The Supremes and James Brown: this is the show for you

“Rock Opera Musical Concert with a Broadway feel with Live Band, Singers, Dancers, Tributes, Video and Trivia” is how this Oct. 6 show at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre is billed.

A brand new one of a kind show takes the audience through music history, trivia and memories of the 50s and 60s. You will learn many things you never knew about these artists. You will see an energetic live band, amazing frontline singers and dancers transforming and re-living through two decades of music, costumes, trends and dancing along with informative video imagery in the background.

Performing hits from Doris Day, Patti Page, Dean Martin, Johnny Cash, Fats Domino, Frank Sinatra, Little Richard, The Platters, Bill Haley and the Comets, Elvis, Paul Anka, Patsy Cline, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry, Chubby Checker, Dion, The Four Seasons, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Rolling Stones, Sonny and Cher, Tina Turner, Neil Diamond…you get the picture.

In fact, there’s more than the picture.

The audience will see silhouettes of a band onstage, and video will roll in the background with singers narrating trivia about the upcoming artists prior to each song without mentioning the names.

There will be a pause. The audience is encouraged to shout out their guess of what song is coming up. The song starts, the crowd cheers with “oohs” and “ahhs” as some got it right and some got it wrong and others go “Wow, I didn’t know that”.

It’s an interactive show. So, be ready to go onstage to join the dancers at times as well.

“It’s been a hoot getting this show ready, sorting through 20 years of more than a thousand songs to find just the right ones, songs that are still relevant and memorable to this day, that will never get old,” said show creators.

The cast of Relive the Music features World Champion Luisa Marshall tribute artist, who’s been on Oprah and Ellen performing her rendition of Tina Turner, plus four or five more carefully chosen male and female frontline singers that perform throughout the show.

The show isn’t designed to be a tribute show as such, but there may be special tribute guests (such as Marshall) appearing at times and the cast will be making costume changes during the show to convey the look and feel of artists in each era.

The Luisa Marshall Show band will be performing throughout.

The evening is all about the great music, dance and trivia of that era.

The grandparents and great-grandparents of today that grew up in this era are urged to bring along the kids to see how cool they really were back then, and how great the music and dance moves were, not to forget the fantastic cars back then.

You will have to explain to these young folk a few things: what a 45 record was, A side, B side, and that there was no such thing as a cell phone. Tell them why you hung around a place called The Diner. And back to cars. What car do you wish you still had today?

Anyone who wants to come dressed up for the era — let it rip!

Tickets are $49 each. Reserve your seats at ctcentre.bc.ca or call 250-748-7529 and get ready to party like it’s 1969.

