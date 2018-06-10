VIDEO/ GALLERY: Chalkboard Theatre’s ‘Peter Pan’ scores with tuneful numbers, lively dances

Ali Platt leads a strong cast as Peter Pan in a presentation by students from the Chalkboard program

Wendy (Bianca Steele) sews his shadow (Julie Carruthers) onto the back of Peter Pan (Ali Platt). (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, and the Darling children are joined by Fairies, Pirates, and Lost Boys for a great presentation of J. M. Barrie’s classic story, Peter Pan, made into a delightful musical.

Chalkboard Theatre’s students, under the direction of Cathy Schmidt and Andrea Rodall, were right on the mark when they hit the big stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre last weekend.

Ali Platt led a strong cast as Peter Pan with Bianca Steele as a sweet and motherly Wendy Darling, Kali Fraser, whose Captain Hook looked like he was auditioning for Strictly Ballroom.

Eva Moreside was a perky Tinker Bell, and Caliahn Reintjes was Hook’s evil sidekick, Smee.

The music — a live pit orchestra under the direction of Laura Cardriver — was superb, supporting the young singers and dancers onstage, and keeping toes tapping throughout the memorable show.