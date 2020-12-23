Belle Voci A cappella Ensemble released its rendition of Silent Night on Dec. 21. (Screenshot/BelleVoci.ca)

VIDEO: Fraser Valley vocal ensemble shares Silent Night around the world

Belle Voci A cappella Ensemble released the song featuring several voices, bass and trumpet

A Fraser Valley vocal ensemble is hoping to spread the sounds of Christmas around the world this holiday season.

Chilliwack-based Belle Voci A cappella Ensemble released its rendition of Silent Night on Dec. 21 featuring several voices, bass and a trumpet solo.

The project was put together by founder Paula DeWit, who performs the solo.

“Playing the trumpet has always been a big part of my Christmases past. This COVID year I knew I did not want my trumpet to be silent. So after not touching it much since the March COVID restrictions, I picked up my trumpet and added my bit to this beautifully sung Silent Night,” DeWit wrote on Facebook. “I hope you feel my love and passion for music as you listen to this excerpt from Belle Voci’s Silent Night.”

She wants the song to go around the world and is asking people to share it in any way possible.

“With COVID here, we need your love to help us share our beautiful melodies.”

RELATED: Fraser Valley singing ensemble overcomes isolation, creates music using digital technology

RELATED: Chilliwack vocal ensemble records song as a ‘gift from the world, to the world’

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Sold out for 2020, Langley’s Glow Gardens adds extra week in January
Next story
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre closed for winter break

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Limited downtime at Canfor this Christmas period

    Lumber sales have risen the latter half of this year

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • Burns Lake kids ready for Christmas

    Nathan, Nixon, Aspyn and Abbey took a quick break from having fun in snow to pose for us in front of their beautifully decorated home. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)

  • LETTER – When considering Stotan Falls, politicians need look no further than Seal Bay Nature Park

    Dear editor

  • Houston Link to Learning seeks COVID relief grant

    District has established fund for community groups

  • The 55+ B.C. Games for 2021 and 2022 postponed due to COVID

    Greater Victoria hopes to reschedule to fall 2022 while no date has been set for Abbotsford