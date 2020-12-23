VIDEO: Fraser Valley vocal ensemble shares Silent Night around the world

A Fraser Valley vocal ensemble is hoping to spread the sounds of Christmas around the world this holiday season.

Chilliwack-based Belle Voci A cappella Ensemble released its rendition of Silent Night on Dec. 21 featuring several voices, bass and a trumpet solo.

The project was put together by founder Paula DeWit, who performs the solo.

“Playing the trumpet has always been a big part of my Christmases past. This COVID year I knew I did not want my trumpet to be silent. So after not touching it much since the March COVID restrictions, I picked up my trumpet and added my bit to this beautifully sung Silent Night,” DeWit wrote on Facebook. “I hope you feel my love and passion for music as you listen to this excerpt from Belle Voci’s Silent Night.”

She wants the song to go around the world and is asking people to share it in any way possible.

“With COVID here, we need your love to help us share our beautiful melodies.”

