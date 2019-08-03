VIDEO: Folk Fest continues to draw big crowds to enjoy great music in relaxed Cowichan ambience

Performers from many countries present music in a wide variety of genres at Providence Farm

German charmer Hanne Kah and her band make a welcome return to Folk Fest. (photos by Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Folk Fest 2019: super music on many stages, quality workshops for serious musicians and listeners, a multiplicity of delicious edibles, and fun vendor booths.

Yep! It was all there.

It seemed like there were more families than ever, too, and that adds an extra lively atmosphere, especially to the daytime shows, as youngsters strolled by with sno-cones, bringing back memories for older music lovers.

The frequent shuttles from Duncan were bringing in those smart folks who decided not to bother with a car at all, especially since there was beer from Red Arrow, and cider from Merridale in the beverage tent.

Emcee Deb Maike, back in the Valley all the way from Melaque, Mexico, did a super job talking about some of the early days of Folk Fest, which she, as a founding member of the Festival, remembers all too well. And, despite health issues which keep her from performing much herself, borrowed a guitar and joined in her famous song, ‘Tzouhalem’, the theme of the festival, to close the event.

