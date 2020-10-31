VIDEO: First Witches Blessing at Cassini Cellars

A spooky spectacular thing happened at Cassini Cellars.

Penticton dancers performed the 1st Witches’ Blessing by the light of the full moon, making their way through the vineyard and cellar.

Creators Carla Jorgens and Kenton Gilchrist are being credited with Canada’s version of the Walpurgis celebration of Wolfshagen im Harz, Germany. Penticton’s own Wolfhunter’s Coven (Wolfshäger Hexenbrut) courtesy of Balance Dance Studio’s in Penticton made the dance and video possible.

Penticton Western News