VIDEO: First highlights concert offers delightful afternoon of singing and dancing

The Acafellas group from the Cowichan Valley Youth Choir sing O Canada before entertaining the audience with two songs, under the direction of Sheila Hilton Johnson.

It’s impossible to imagine how many people have been influenced by the celebration of local talent known as the Cowichan Music Festival during its 70 years of existence.

But, it’s plain to see that the beat goes on, with each generation handing the torch to those that follow.

On Sunday, March 3, the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre hosted the first of two Highlights Concerts that wind up the massive annual event.

The second one was scheduled for Wednesday, March 6 at the same venue. An earlier gala recital was also held on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Duncan United Church.

With every kind of selection, from hip hop to Chopin, from The Messiah to The Little Mermaid, there was truly something for everyone in Sunday’s show.