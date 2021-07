VIDEO: Film crew takes over Langley City fire hall for shooting

Langley City Fire Rescue crews have some temporary guests as the firehall is being used for filming.

Langley City Fire Rescue crews have some temporary guests as the firehall is being used for filming.

A large crew has set up at the fire hall on 203rd Street but would not provide information about the production.

Film crews used Langley City’s fire hall for shooting July 9, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

