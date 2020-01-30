VIDEO: Fabulous February all lined up at Crofton’s Osborne Bay Pub

From a romantic Valentine's Day outing to a rip-roaring Celtic night, you'll find what you like

February is heating up at Crofton at the Osborne Bay Pub as Berry Music Company has announced a super month of entertainment.

Everything kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 1 with the South Island Rhythm Kings.

At the nucleus of the Kings is the father/son team of “Lazy” Mike Mallon on vocals and harmonica, and Carson Mallon on guitar and vocals. These two have been a mainstay in the Vancouver Island Blues scene for over a decade in various projects including Lazy Mike and the Rockin’ Recliners.

Together they create a musical bond with Dan Dubé adding colour on piano and vocals, Ricky Renouf laying it down on the stand-up bass, and rock steady drummer, “the Groove Doctor”, Nick Dokter locking in to drive the bottom end, forging the band’s down-home blues.

Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door.

***

Vince Vaccaro comes to town on Friday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. He is a Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer. He has performed largely as a solo artist, but is also on occasion backed up by a band. His musical influences include Bruce Springsteen, Ben Harper, Eddie Vedder, and Adam Granduciel.

Vaccaro has played shows in Canada, Australia, and the U.S., sharing stages with bands such as Mumford and Sons, Temper Trap, Awol Nation, Matt Mays, Jay Malinowski and the Deadcoast, the Sam Roberts band, City and Colour, and Bedouin Soundclash, among many others.

Vaccaro has released eight studio albums, four EPs and several singles to date, with more releases coming in 2020.

Tickets are $15 each from Eventbrite.

***

It’s All About Love is a special Valentine’s Day event with a three-course dinner and a show featuring the Edie Daponte Quartet.

On Feb. 14, you can experience an unforgettable evening with the beautiful Daponte and her group, romantically paired with an elegant meal by chef Phillipe Lavoie.

Edie brings passion, playfulness and an evident love of performance to her live shows, presenting a wide range of jazz standards, seamlessly moving from jazz to Bossa Nova and back again, switching between English, Portuguese, Spanish and French numbers with ease.

Listen for heartstoppers from her new album Alegria. She will be performing with those top quality sidemen Karel Roessingh, Joey Smith and Damian Graham for an unforgettable Valentine’s concert.

There’s limited seating so reservations are required. The cost is $65 per person. Call 250-324-2245. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Table seatings will be 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. For more information visit osbornebaypub.com. A shuttle service will be available.

***

Freeze Frame – 80s Night! takes place on Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Adjust those shoulder pads and turn your hair spray nozzle to 11 because Freeze Frame is ready to take you on a musical journey through the 1980s and beyond.

A totally tubular tribute act will get you singing, dancing, and rocking out to those hits that just never get old.

*****

Mark Crissinger is appearing in a solo show on Friday, Feb. 28, starting at 7 p.m. There’s no cover for this night of new blues and acoustic boogaloo.

His solo show features stellar guitar playing and soulful vocals. The harmonica and a resonator guitar will likely make an appearance as well. During a song he will often loop what he is playing and solo over it. This sounds like two guitars playing at the same time and fills out the sound of the show.

Blending traditional themes, clever lyrics and modern arrangements, Crissinger performs his original blues and roots music, capturing his singer-songwriter soul and the blues in his heart. It’s a fun, upbeat, and dynamic night of music that has gained him many years of popularity on the solo tour circuit.

***

Ready for a rip-roaring Celtic night?

Black Angus blows into Crofton on Saturday, Feb 29, starting at 8 p.m.

Gareth Hurwood says he’s the voice, the guitar, the poetry, and the passion while Alex MacCuaig is the driving force on bass and harmonies. Sarah Tradewell on fiddle brings traditional fire and grace, while Tom Salter on drums ties up the package with his focused drive and irresistible beat.

With their high energy level and great stage presence, Black Angus is nearly impossible to pigeon-hole. You’ll hears some traditional and contemporary Irish tunes, acoustic roots, Americana, west coast Celtic, blues and old-time music. They’re are all part of the Black Angus sound.

Tickets are $10 at door.