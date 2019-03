The second of two Highlights Concerts features a superb parade of Valley talent

‘C’mon Bounce’ say members of Bryony Blake’s zumba fitness group as they present their modern stage entry.

With astonishing demonstrations of their talents, a group of Valley performers wound up the 70th annual Cowichan Music Festival with a Highlights Concert on Wednesday, March 6.

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre resounded with applause as dancers, singers, pianists, instrumental musicians, and musical theatre performers showed their stuff for a big crowd.