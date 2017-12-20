VIDEO: Exciting schedule means lots of holiday joy at Duncan Showroom

The Duncan Showroom has lots cookin' to keep your ears warm this holiday season.

Longevity John Falkner is bringing in a super line-up of performers to the Duncan Showroom. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

Impresario Longevity John Falkner has lined up a stellar group of performers, so make tracks to downtown Duncan and enjoy.

First up, (tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 20) is Brock Meades Quartet, offering a night of modern takes on jazz standards, plus some original material, and even, we hear, a few festive tunes. Showtime is 8 p.m. with tickets $15 at the door.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, starting at 7:30 p.m., it’s time for some music for local folks and families from Schayde Dame and her good friend Nicola Linde.

Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. both nights, why not visit the Duncan Showroom when you are in town shopping, to get an up-close-and-personal look at the exciting world behind the scenes?

Once you do, we bet you make your way there again for a concert.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, c’mon downtown at 8 p.m. and enjoy some festive fun with The Big Mess.

They’re a father and son duo who need to be seen to be believed, according to Falkner. They’re always a hit at The 39 Days of July and they’re coming south from Nanaimo especially to help you spend a great night. Tickets are $20 at the door, or $15 if you book them ahead of time.

After Christmas, the entertainment just keeps rollin’ in.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 7:30 p.m. there will be a surprise guest host as For the Love of Words finishes its 10th year celebrating the joys of the written word.

So, if you have an itch to read, recite, speak, declaim or otherwise share some of your own words or others that you love, (five minute limit), get on down to the Showroom. Readers get in for $5, while for everyone else, it’s $7 apiece.

By Wednesday, Dec. 27, everyone is in the mood to get out of the house (and away from leftover turkey) and that means it’s a great night to visit the Showroom.

At 7:30 p.m., Hannah Morten is on stage.

Back from the east coast for her Christmas-season family visit, this fine singer/songwriter has agreed to come in and present a show in Duncan. Tickets are $12 in advance. Better get them now. What’s left will be sold at the door for $15.

Moritz Behm brings his violin and burgeoning singer/songwriter talents to the Showroom on Thursday, Dec. 28, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door.

There’s another chance to take a look around the Duncan Showroom on Friday, Dec. 29, from 6 to 10 p.m. Why not drop in while you’re in downtown Duncan? It’s amazing what’s hiding behind the stage.

Then, it’s Youth Musical Blowout time on Saturday, Dec. 30, starting at 4 p.m.

Longevity John has a remarkable evening lined up with Eric’s Basement, Jared Popma, Porter Brothers, Malakai, Austin, James, and more taking to the Showroom stage to help end another great year. Suggested donation for this one is $10 each.

Eric’s Basement

Finally, on Dec. 31, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. the Showroom is holding a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza and fundraiser for the venue.

Finger foods and mingling time starts at 7 p.m. with a main course served at 8 p.m. but there will also be great food to feast on throughout the evening.

Then, at 9 p.m., it’s Tower of Song: a Creative Tribute to Leonard Cohen featuring Glenna Garramone and Oliver Swain. At 11 p.m., there’s Karenza: a very creative belly dance fusion group.

Tower of Song tribute group

Then, at midnight, “we all bring in the New Year with treats and then go home and go to bed,” says Falkner.

Tickets for this New Year’s Eve celebration are $30 each. It’s a great way to show you appreciate all they do to keep live entertainment up and running in downtown Duncan. Why not get a group together?

