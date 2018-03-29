VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

There's lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.

Eric Church will lead a star-studded lineup onto the big stage at Sunfest Country Music Festival this August. (Submitted)

Superstar Eric Church is going to have some great company on the huge stage at Sunfest Country Music Festival Aug. 2-5.

Laketown Ranch showcased their final lineup for the popular event in a surprise announcement on Thursday, March 29.

See https://www.facebook.com/sunfestcountry/videos/vb.187009064676166/1798702406840149/?type=2&theater for a trailer about the festival at Lake Cowichan.

So, who’s made the cut?

Dustin Lynch, Dallas Smith, George Canyon, Midland, Brett Young, Emerson Drive, Aaron Pritchett, James Barker Band, Megan Patrick, and Jojo Mason for starters. Several of these are returning and will get a warm welcome from Sunfest fans while others will enjoy their first time at Laketown Ranch.

Other acts include Brad Saunders, The Heels, Danielle Marie, Rollin’ Trainwreck, Dave Hartney, Danielle Ryan, Ryan Laird, The Country Line, Cara Bateman, Jaimey Hamilton, Tumblin’ Dice, and Lake Cowichan’s Lindsay Elzinga.

There’s no doubt that Eric Church is THE draw this year. When his name was announced and his face went up on the big screens at Laketown Ranch, Sunfest fans let out a huge roar, which told organizers there and then that they’d reeled in a big one. Campsites sold out almost immediately and big signs announcing his appearance have only pumped up the excitement about the festival.

They’ll be rockin’ the Saloon Stage and the Flats Stage, too, so get those tickets and get ready to enjoy the event of the summer.