VIDEO: Don’t miss Shakespeare at its best: Shawnigan Players present 2 plays

Rugby (Bob Norris) laughs with Mistress Quickly (Maggie Sullivan): two of the many memorable characters in the Shawnigan Players’ The Merry Wives of Windsor. Experiencing Sunfest from the stage pit offers an exciting new view of the festival

If you are ready for some theatrical fun, nobody can fill your order like William Shakespeare.

His plays are not all about tragic love affairs, politics, or history. Sometimes they are just good old fashioned fun.

The Merry Wives of Windsor is a great example of this.

Performed by the talented actors of the Shawnigan Players outdoors at the Gem ‘o’ the Isle at 2465 Koksilah Rd. in Cowichan Station, a play by the bard is a great evening out, and the group is presenting both the Merry Wives and The Tempest this year.

We saw the teaser presentation of The Merry Wives of Windsor during The 39 Days of July festival on Aug. 4, and if the chuckles and outright belly laughs are anything to go by, this play will really pack’em in to the Gem.

There’s a plot for every taste in this crowd pleaser.

Dates for The Merry Wives of Windsor are Aug. 7, 9, 11, 15, and 17 at 7:30 p.m., matinee Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. while the dates for The Tempest are Aug. 8, 10, 14, 16 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

Take care when you purchase your ticket, because the name of the play is not mentioned on it. The date and time determine what you’ll see.

There’s also a special festival pass available.

Buying one ticket at regular or family price entitles you to the other show at half price. After you have bought either a regular or family ticket to either show, you will receive a confirmation e-mail that contains the coupon code for a 50 per cent discount on the price of the other show. These two tickets together will be your festival pass.

In advance, a regular ticket for one show costs $20. A one show family pass admits up to five people: one to two adults and children for $40.

Festival passes for both shows for one person are $30 while family festival passes are $60.

Tickets are available from Ten Old Books in the Duncan Garage, and Mason’s in Shawnigan Lake. They are also available at Eventbrite online by searching for Cowichan Valley Shakespeare Festival 2018.

Note: prices for tickets at the gate are approximately 25 per cent higher.

These are all ages events; kids love Shakespeare because he wrote for everyone.

Parking is provided and it’s a good idea to pack a blanket to sit on because there is limited regular seating on chairs as well. There is food and drink available from the concession stand.