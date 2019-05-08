VIDEO: DCSS presents soul-searching show in ‘No One Knows: The Musical’

This lively presentation continues with three more shows on Friday and Saturday

Duncan Christian Secondary School is at it again.

Hot on the heels of Narnia’s The Lion, Witch and Wardrobe (2018) and Mary Poppins (2017), DCSS is returning to its roots with a new show.

It’s a production entitled No One Knows; A Reflection of Change, written and produced collaboratively by teacher Greg Hollett and the DCSS drama class of 2019.

When Hollett says collaboratively, he really means it. The students have been part of everything, every step of the way.

“When we began this journey in September we truly did not know what would emerge. We brainstormed, shared ideas, possible plots, themes, and genres until finally we had a list of character types, a main theme, and then, finally, a working script. This was a stretch for me at times as I usually create alone. I was challenged and I am richer for it,” he said.

Everyone was the winner as it was clear to the audience on the opening weekend that the students have a lot personally invested in this production, too.

We see a group of teens gathered for an art camp, but it doesn’t take long before they’re enmeshed in a net of strange happenings that will affect the lives of each of them into the future.

No One Knows is a “fast-paced mystery of intrigue, emotion, soul-searching and restoration,” Hollett said. “You will laugh, you will cry and you will be thoroughly entertained as this reflective journey catapults you back in time. Experience the twists and turns that surface when a very misguided, mismatched assortment of teenagers find themselves stuck together for a weekend that could change them forever.”

There are three performances left of a five-show run. Get your tickets by calling 250-746-3654. All performances held at DCS on the Elementary School stage. Performance nights are: Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, May 11 a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 p.m. evening performance.

